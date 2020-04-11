Home

Fietta Jane (Bartolet) Buonocore

Fietta Jane (Bartolet) Buonocore passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Parkhouse Nursing & Rehab Center in Royersford, PA. She was 83. Mrs. Buonocore was a resident of King of Prussia, PA. She was a former cook for the Priest of Our Lady of Charity in Upland. Fietta was a former member of the King of Prussia Ladies Auxiliary and she enjoyed sewing and cooking. Born in Camden, NJ on October 22, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Thyra (Ellefsen) Bartolet; and wife of the late Salvatore Buonocore. Surviving is her loving family including a daughter, Fietta Glauner-Sherlock and her husband, Mike, two sons, Leslie Glauner and his wife, Maryann, of King of Prussia, PA and David Glauner of King of Prussia, PA; Three step-sons, Frank Glauner of Filer, ID, Salvatore Buonocore and his wife, Nancy, of Dover, PA and Brian Buonocore of Columbus, OH; a sister, Frances Tutlo of Marcus Hook, PA: and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Willoughby and her grandson Jeremy Rotruck. Funeral Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fietta’s memory to ; www.arthritis.org
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
