Services
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
224 W. Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7900
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
224 W. Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Teresa of Avila RC Church
1260 S. Trooper Road
Audubon, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila RC Church
1260 S. Trooper Road
Audubon, PA
View Map
Florence Sbei Obituary
Florence S. “Yonnie” (McKeon) Sbei, 86, of Audubon, Pa passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in West Conshohocken, Pa, on July 20, 1933, the daughter of the late Gerald McKeon and Florence (Poinsett) McKeon. Yonnie has lived in Audubon since 1963. She was a member of St. Teresa Avila RC Church of Audubon. Yonnie was a homemaker who enjoyed playing cards, entertaining and socializing with her friends, going to the casino, spending time at the beach with her family, Broadway shows, and musical performances at the Kimmel Center. She was a gentle, kind, selfless mother and friend who made everyone feel welcomed, loved and special. Her greatest life‘s work was being a role model of unconditional love for her children and grandchildren. She was the wife of the late Lawrence F. Sbei, Sr. Survivors include, Son Lawrence F. Sbei, Jr. of Oaks, Daughter Andrea (& Jay) Constantine of Collegeville, Son Douglass (& Jenny) Sbei of Phoenixville, Son Jonathan (& Karen) Sbei of Phoenixville, Brother James (& Kim) McKeon of Reading, Brother Paul (& Martha) McKeon of Santa Ana, CA. Also survived by 13 Grandchildren Larry Sbei, III, Alicia Sbei, Matthew Sbei, Michael Constantine, Lauren Constantine, Douglass Sbei, Jr., Benjamin Sbei, Rachel Sbei, Daniel Sbei, Nathaniel Sbei, Alexander Sbei, Allison Sbei, and a Great Grandson Kellen Sbei. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a sister Geraldine Klausman and a brother Cortland McKeon. Her Funeral Mass will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM from St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 1260 S. Trooper Road, Audubon, PA 19403. Friends may call on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA 19426, and on Monday Morning, January 20, 2020 from 8:30 to 9:45 AM at the church. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
