Florence Shuler (Floss) age 89 of Eagleville, Pa passed away peacefully at 5:35 AM on Thursday March 5, 2020. Born in Norristown to the late William F. Detterline and Florence Evelyn Detterline, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leo W. Shuler and her daughter, Sandra Mang (Brown). Florence Shuler spent her life devoted to her family and friends as well as her work at Ford Electronics in Lansdale. She was loved by her coworkers and had accomplished many things during her 40 plus years of service, finally retiring in 1999. Her hobbies included spending time with family and friends, especially during the holidays, which brought her great joy. She also loved gardening and planting flowers given to her by family and friends, hyacinth and tulips were among her favorite flowers. Florence Shuler is survived by her son, Lee Mang, and her grandsons, Michael Brown, Damian Brown and William Mang. She is also survived by her 8 great grandchildren; Michael, Sandra, and Tyler Brown, Marshall Mang, Cain, Vance, Riodan and Ronan Brown. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10am to 11am followed by the funeral service at 11am at Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home located at 101 N. Park Ave Trooper Pa, 19403. Interment will follow at Lower Providence Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2020