Florence T. Waite (nee Taylor) of East Norriton passed away peacefully on Sunday April 12, 2020. She was 97 years old. Born November 16, 1922 in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Viola (nee Ferrill) Taylor, and the beloved wife of the late Frank A. Treisbach and the late Robert D. Waite. She was a 1940 graduate of Norristown High School and finished her studies at Temple University. After working for Provident Mutual Insurance Company in the 1940s, she became the school secretary at Marshall Street School in the West Norriton School District after the death of her first husband. Once remarried, Florence became a homemaker with many volunteer activities including with the American Red Cross, as Sunday School superintendent for the Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church, an active member of the West Norriton Women’s Club and a Girl Scout leader. An enthusiastic traveler, she visited Europe five times with her husband, son and family, took many bus trips around the USA, collected country antiques and silhouettes and was a regular on the local flea market circuit. On summer evenings, she would never miss a chance to watch her Philadelphia Phillies. Predeceased by husbands Frank A. Treisbach and Robert D. Waite, Florence is survived by her two children: Alan (Mary) Treisbach and Barbara Sigg (Philip Spaecht); stepsons Lawrence Waite and Timothy (Cheryl) Waite; grandchildren Jeffrey (Marta Sykut) Treisbach, Charles (Sarah) Sigg, Taylor Sigg, Daniel (Jenna) Waite, Ginny (Ron) Richhart, Carolyn (Justin) Federici, David Waite; and great-grandchildren Boden, Maisie, Cullen and Hayden Waite; Ronnie, Evan and Eddie Richhart; and Paul and Leighanna Federici. Many friends including her “family” at Brightview Senior Living in East Norriton will miss Florence. Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Florence may be made to Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church, 1921 West Main Street, Norristown, PA 19403 or American Red Cross of Eastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 15, 2020