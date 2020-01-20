|
|
Frances (Fran) M. Butler, age 79, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia. Born in the Olney neighborhood of Philadelphia, Fran was the daughter of the late Robert J. Robbins and the late Frances M. Robbins (nee Barron), the devoted wife of the late Jack Butler, who passed in 1987, the loving mother of John Butler, Jr. (Andrea) of Limerick, Catherine Burke (Kevin) of Philadelphia, David Butler (Amanda) of Devon, Barbara McDevitt (Stephen) of Whitehall and Michael Butler (Anne) of Pottstown, and the adoring grandmother of Patrick Burke (Kelly Lawler), Clare Burke, Meghan McDevitt, Emily McDevitt, Rory Butler, Jack Butler, Owen Butler and Andrew Butler. Fran had 3 siblings, the late Robert Robbins (Lena), Theresa Gillin and Patricia DiSandro (E. Douglas), and many nieces and nephews who she loved very much.
Fran graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School in 1957, and was a long-time member of St. Augustine Church where she was a dedicated choir member and a lector. She was an avid reader and world traveler. Fran enjoyed solving all sorts of puzzles like crosswords, cryptograms and sudoku. A master at crochet, Fran shared her talent through gifts of blankets and baby sweaters, and her Christmas stockings brightened many fireplaces. Fran embraced new technologies like podcasts and social media. She was also an enthusiastic family pet sitter.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass on Saturday, January 25, 10:30 a.m. at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406, where her family will greet guests from 9 a.m. until 10:20 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to Patrician Society, 121 E. Chestnut St., Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski F.H., Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 19, 2020