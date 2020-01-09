|
Frances Ruth Bean Given Gondy, 103, of East Norristown, PA passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was married to James Matthews Given in 1935. He died in 1982. She then married William Gondy in 1983. Bill died in 1992. Born in Norristown April 17th 1916, she was the daughter of Franklin and Helen Bean. Mrs. Gody Graduated from Norristown Business College in 1934 with magma cum lauda and was the valedictorian. She worked as an Executive Secretary to the owner of Quaker Chemical in Plymouth Meeting and at Wildmann Jacquard where she was the secretary to the CEO. She retired in 1979 at age 63. She was active in many service organizations such as the Colony Club of West Norristown She played the organ in church and crocheted and knitted for family and friends countless Afghans, baby blankets, dish clothes and Christmas Stockings. Frances prepared eight baby blankets for the future generation. She is survived by her daughter Helen Leflar and her son, James Given Jr. She lived with grand-daughter Kathleen Dunnum and great-grand daughter Samantha for the last 20 years and helped raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves behind nine grand-children, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her son, Robert Given passed away in 1966 while serving in the U.S. Army at the age of 19. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Monday January 13, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 AM at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd. Skippack. Interment will follow at 12 NOON at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care 2200 Renaissance Blvd. Suite 110, King of Prussia PA 19406.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rlwilliamsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 10, 2020