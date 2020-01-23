|
Frances Horton, 89, died peacefully January 22nd. She was the beloved wife of Rodney Horton. She attended Moravian College and taught gifted children for Upper Merion for many years. She loved music and was a mainstay of the music program at the St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Audubon for 47 years. More recently she was in the chorus and played for Vespers at Shannondell. She also loved painting at the Norristown Art League. She is survived by her husband Rodney Horton, daughters Heather Horton and Averil Hunsberger, sons-in-law Roy Gill and Jonathan Hunsberger, and multiple grandchildren. Services will be at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on Saturday January 25th, with a viewing at 9:30 AM, services at 11:00 AM and a reception at noon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church-Music Fund, 2725 Egypt Rd., Audubon, PA 19403.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 24, 2020