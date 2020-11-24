Frances Julia Barry passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Douglassville, PA. She was 89. Born on March 4, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA, she was a child of the late Philip and Julia Ryan, and the wife of John Joseph Barry, who passed away on June 10, 2012. Frances worked as a Child Accounting Specialist, managing the funding for the Wissahickon and Upper Merion School Districts. When she wasn’t working, she spent her free time walking, dancing, and shopping for bargains. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and she will be greatly missed by all. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Brian) Gallagher, son John (Jeanne) Barry, and a daughter Linda Barry of Elverson, PA; grandchildren Christopher, Karinn, Kerry, and Brett, Jessica, Jacalyn, and Christopher; a great-grandson Graham, and many other family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a granddaughter, Chelsea. A funeral mass will be held at the Church of St. Benedict, 2020 Chestnut Hill Rd., Mohnton, PA 19540 on Friday, November 27, 2020, at 12 noon. The family will receive guests at the church from 11 - 12 PM prior to the mass. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the funeral mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA, https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/
.