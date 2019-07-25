|
|
Frances Jean LoMonaco, age 91, passed away on July 23, 2019. Fran was a resident of Trooper, PA and a member of Visitation BVM Church, where she was a cantor for many years. Born in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on March 23, 1928 to the late Vincent and Pierina (Boni) LoMonaco. Fran is survived by her niece, Linda Walker (George); 2 nephews, Vincent Giacalone (Reba) and Pierre Giacalone; as well as other loving family members. She is predeceased by her sister, Margaret Helen Giacalone. Relatives and friends are invited to Fran’s viewings at Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home 101 N. Park Ave. Trooper, PA 19403 on Sunday, July 28 from 6-8 pm; also Monday, July 29 from 10-10:45 am at Visitation BVM Upper Church 196 N. Trooper Rd. Eagleville, PA 19403. Funeral Mass will start at 11 am. Interment will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Phoenixville, PA. Condolences to the family at www.MeyersFH.com.
Published in The Times Herald on July 26, 2019