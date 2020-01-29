|
Frances Mary (Catania) Mirabile, a resident of Plymouth Township for nearly 80 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 29, 2020. She was 98 years old. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Gulino) Catania. She was also the beloved wife of the late Anthony Mirabile, former Chairman of the Board of Mirabile Beverage Co. The couple had been married for 74 years prior to Mr. Mirabile’s death in 2015. Mrs. Mirabile was a graduate of Norristown High School and lifelong parishioner of Holy Saviour Church. She enjoyed traveling the world and to her home in Naples, FL with her husband. Most of all, she loved being a grandmother and spoiled each of her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Joseph Anthony Mirabile (Ann B. Nocero), of Norristown; daughter, Ann Frances Hettinger (Ron), of Lexington, KY; six granddaughters, Holly Mirabile, Frances Mirabile Cook, Tricia Wilson, Kimberly Marshall, Gwen Killion, and Rhonda Simmons; 15 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister, Charlotte Proietto; brother-in-law, Paul Mirabile; and sisters-in-law, Lena (Mirabile) Romano and Seda Mirabile. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by several siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00am to 10:50am in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, East Norriton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Mirabile’s name are requested to Holy Saviour Church, see address above. Online condolences: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 30, 2020