Frances Gloria Moore, age 94, of Conshohocken, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Frances was born in Conshohocken on May 20, 1924, a daughter of the late Teofil and Rozalia Baranowski.
She lived most of her life in Conshohocken and was a member of the former St. Mary's RC Church where she attended the parish school. Frances was very active and enjoyed walking and trips to Boscovs. Most of all she was devoted to her family.
She was the wife of the late Edward Moore. Survivors include her son, Kenneth J. ( & Donna) Moore; granddaughter, Tracy Baldwin; grandson, Kenneth J. ( & Jaclyn) Moore, Jr.; and three great grandchildren, Peyton, Buddy and Hailey.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Edward & Richard; and her nine older siblings, William, Sophie, Pauline, Josephine, Bertha, Stella, Agnes, Anastasia and Joseph.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing in Church Tuesday, March 5, 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM, followed by Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Matthew RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Interment will be in St. Benedict Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , www.cancer.org
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 3, 2019