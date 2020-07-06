Frances V. Pierce (nee Drakeford) a longtime resident of Norristown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 30, 2020. She was 75 years old. Born October 24, 1944 in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Oliver and Myrtle (nee Smith) Drakeford, and the beloved wife of the late Jude C. Pierce. Frances was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Class of 1962. She was a very talented garment maker and ran her own clothing business - Four Chaps - for over 30 years. Frances served as the Montgomery County Register of Wills/Clerks of Orphans’ Court from 2004 to 2008. A lifetime basketball enthusiast, she was a PIAA official and a District Representative for women’s basketball. Frances is survived by her four children: Victoria F. Andreacchio, Jeffrey C. Pierce, Barry J. Pierce and Doris M. Pierce, four grandchildren: Melissa, Gregory, Matthew, and Victoria, two brothers, Walter (Joan) Smith and R. Thomas Drakeford ,Sr. (Carol) her sister Doris Drakeford, and sister-in-law Theresa Smith. She was preceded in death by her brother Billy Smith. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Frances’ Life Celebration on Wednesday July 8, from 6 to 8 PM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. All other services for Frances will be private. The family would like to thank Dr. George Homa and his staff, Dr. Vince Muscarella, as well as Hands from the Heart specifically Donna, Michelle and Bibi for the care and compassion provided to Frances. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Brookdale Hospice 995 Old Eagle School Road Suite 315 Wayne, PA 19087 To share your fondest memories of Frances, visit www.lifecelebration.com