Frances Wisniewski, 84, of Norristown, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday night, April 27th surrounded by her family. She was born on March 1, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Augustus and Mary (Soldano) Cotteta. On May 11, 1957, Frances married the late Walter Wisniewski and was a loving mother to her 4 children Michael Wisniewski (Valerie), Susan Shirey (Bob), Sharon Knesis, Marya Wisniewski, her 8 grandchildren Jennifer, John, Michael, Scott, Andrew, Joey, Justin, Ryan and her 3 great-grandchildren Kayla, Nathan and Mea. Frances was a retired accountant whose hobbies included volunteering, crocheting, gardening, cooking, bingo and casino trips. Fran had a unique sense of humor which entertained her friends and family. Frances is remembered by all for her kindness and generosity, she never failed to lend a hand to those in need. Her life was a reflection of her beliefs in her faith, family and friends. In addition to her husband and children, Frances was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Cotteta and her sister Margaret Lawler and survived by her sisters Josephine Moore and Rose Light. Family and friends are invited to pay last respects to Frances on Monday, May 6, 2019. Visitation starts at 8:30a.m. and will be followed by a Catholic Mass at Holy Saviour Church in Norristown. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Patrician Society in Norristown, where Frances regularly donated her hand-made crocheted hats and blankets.
Published in The Times Herald on May 1, 2019