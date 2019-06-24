|
|
Frances C. Young (nee Cason) of East Norriton, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 16, 2019. She was 97 years old. Born in Montgomery, Alabama, she was one of 5 children of the late John and Anna Belle (nee Huff) Cason and the beloved wife of the late John R. Young, Jr. Frances (lovingly known to most as Gram) and John (Pop) had 61 loving years together until Pop passed away in 2006. Gram was a dedicated homemaker and her southern fried chicken, cole slaw and homemade fudge were loved by everyone in the family. After Pop retired they made an annual trip to visit family and friends in Alabama and Florida. Gram loved the beach and playing slot machines at the casino. In her later years she cherished sitting out in the sun, chatting with her grandchildren and watching tennis on t.v. Frances was the loving mother of the late Barbara Caswell, and the late John R. Young, III. She was predeceased by granddaughter Jackie Rogers. She is survived by five grandchildren; Jennifer Magee (Michael), Keith Young (Susan), Aimee Scimeca (Joseph), Rebecca Serman (Clay), and Lukas Guennel (Erin), 12 great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Barbara Young and son-in-law Thomas “Barney” Caswell. Gram’s two former daughters-in-law Arlene Ripp and Diane Rogers remained close friends with Gram and Pop. Gram was blessed to have Karen Cripe as a companion and friend for many years. Gram was very fond of Michael Rogers and sought his advice on many issues. All services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in Frances’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Disabled Veterans of America. Funeral arrangements are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. To share your fondest memories of Frances, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 25, 2019