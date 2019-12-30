|
|
Francis J. Kopecky, age 76, of Collegeville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in spirit, and with Michael and Ryan Boyd at his side on December 18, 2019. Born on September 21, 1943, he was the beloved son of the late Frank and Mary Kopecky (Feil). Frank grew up in Bridgeport (Class of 1962) and resided in the area between Bridgeport and Collegeville his whole life. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Frank enjoyed being single, however, he was very close to his family. Surviving him is his sister, Agnes Tornetta, nephew, James Tornetta, niece, Christine Yocum, her husband Frank and their children, Renee Huber, her husband Benjamin and Francis Yocum. He had a great relationship with and was loved dearly by friend, Marie Amato, her son-in-law, Mike Boyd, and his children who thought of Frank as their grandfather (“Pop”) since they were born, Jodi Griffith, her husband Brian and their children, Kacie & Harper, Jamie, Michael and Ryan Boyd. Frank was a fantastic cook, making it a career in both the military and private industry. Franks greatest joy was traveling and spending time with family. He enjoyed auto racing and attending sporting events of his extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Frank’s honor be made to: Elmwood Park Zoo (Norristown, PA). Please look to Social Media, email and text for information on Frank’s Life Celebration sometime in the near future. To share your fondest memories of Frank, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 31, 2019