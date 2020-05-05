Francis J. Nixon, Jr., age 90, on April 26, 2020, of Glen Mills, formerly of Fort Washington, Pa. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee McIntyre) and predeceased by his brother Robert (Margaret). He is survived by his sister in law Maryann M. O’ Brien (Edward, Sr.) and nieces Megan Moore (Dave), Kara Cullen (Tom) and nephew Edward O’Brien, Jr. (Stephanie), as well as many other nieces and nephews. Fran was a proud member of the United States Armed Forces and received a marksmanship badge in 1949 during his service in the Air Force. Fran served as an executive with Wilson Sporting Goods for more than 20 years. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Sandy Run Country Club, Oreland, PA. He was a fixture on the Philadelphia golf scene and participated in many amateur tournaments receiving awards from Pro Amateur Golf. Fran always said, “I golf on any day that ends in a Y”. He enjoyed all his Sunday dinners (especially dessert) and holidays with family. All who knew and loved him will miss Fran. Donations may be sent in his name to Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Due to the COVID environment, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled when appropriate to do so. Arrangements by Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall



