Frank Battaglia passed away in his home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was 87. Born on May 30, 1933 in Satriano, Italy, he was the son of the late Raffaele and Vittoria (Chiaravalloti) Battaglia. Frank is survived by his wife Margaret (Moscariello). Children, Ralph (Andrea), Victor (Lisa), Silvana (Greg), Dino (Lorraine) Battaglia. Grandchildren, Justin, Stephen, Jarrad, Frank, Nicholas (Alix), Rafaela, Sara, Julia and great grandson, Zachary. Mr. Battaglia of East Norriton was a retired Bricklayer for the International Bricklayers and Allied craft workers Union Local 54. He enjoyed years of gardening, making wine, opera singing and spending time with his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral mass on Friday, October 23 at 10 AM in St. Patrick’s Church, Norristown. Family condolences will be welcome from 9 to 10 AM Friday at the church. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Patrician Society of Central Norristown at St. Patrick Church 121 E. Chestnut St., Norristown Pa. 19401. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. Volpefh.com