Frank J. Cassano, Jr., 82, of Royersford, passed away on August 24, 2019. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late Frank and Rose (DeFrancesco) Cassano, Sr. Frank served in the US Army and worked as a welder for Allanwood Steel. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. He is survived by his loving sister, Anna M. Falco (Charles), of Royersford; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Mary Carbo, Thomas Cassano, James Cassano, Frances Cowden, Margaret Battavio, Charles Cassano, and Rose Nardelli. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 9:50 AM at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 AM. Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, E. Norriton. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the , 1617 JFK Blvd, Ste 700, Phila, PA 19103. Online condolences: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
