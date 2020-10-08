Frank J. Affeldt of Plymouth Meeting, passed away peacefully on Monday October 5, 2020. He was 88 years old. Born February 22, 1932 in Swoyersville, PA, he was the son of the late Adam and Edna (nee Soy) and the beloved husband of the late Theresa (nee Lacina). Frank received his Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University. He owned and operated Orion Systems Inc. for 43 years. Prior to starting Orion Systems, he worked at Philco Ford for 15 years. He loved his job. Frank served his country proudly and was honorably discharged from the US Navy. Frank is survived by his three children: Lee Ann Ceccoli (John), Ken Affeldt, and Chrissy Reed, six grandchildren: Christopher, Erin, Brittany, Nick, Shane, and Rachel, as well as his sister Agnes Romonko. He was preceded in death by his brother Stanley Affeldt. Relatives and friends are invited to Frank’s Life Celebration on Sunday October 11, from 5 PM to 7 PM and on Monday from 9 AM to 9:45 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at Epiphany of Our Lord Church on Walton Rd. in Plymouth Meeting. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank’s name can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
