Frank L. Millard, Jr., 91, of Boyertown. Widower of Carrie V. (Hart) Millard. Passed away in the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Monday July 22, 2019. Born in Plowville, PA. He was a son of the late Elizabeth (Sheetz) and Frank L. Millard, Sr. Frank worked for the Electric Company as an equipment operator for over 35 years until his retirement in 1991. He served in the US Navy during peacetime. Frank was a member of Ark Bible Chapel 88 Woodchopper Town Rd. Boyertown, PA. 19512. He is survived by his family. Siblings, Betty wife of Paul Weidner of Boyertown and Harold Husband of Jane Millard of Belfont, PA. Nieces and Nephews, Rose wife of Ronald Gabel of Bechtelsville and Keith Weidner of Boyertown. Barry husband of Paula Flicker of Limerick. Johnny husband of Judy Hart of Birdsboro. Randy Hart of Center Valley. Kathy Flicker of Boyertown.Nelson Miranda of Reading. Darlene (Flicker) wife of Tom Schutt of Boyertown. Wanda (Flicker) wife of Tom Levengood of Little Oley. Bonita Hart companion of Dennis Eyrich of Pottstown. Terri (Hart) wife of Billy Buchanan of Morgantown, NC. He is also survived by several beloved great nieces and nephews. Frank is predeceased by his Siblings, Randolf, George Millard and Marie Miller. Siblings in law, John C. Hart, Anna Flicker and William E. Hart. Funeral Services will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11:30 am. Family and friends may call Friday at the Funeral Home from 10:00 to 11:30 AM. Burial will be in Hill Church Cemetery, Boyertown. Contributions may be made in Frank’s name to Ark Bible Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 25, 2019