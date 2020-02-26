|
Gabriella A. (Corbett) Carfagno, 83, of Plymouth Meeting, PA passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 30, 1936, the daughter of the late Clement W. and the late Anna (Matkovich) Corbett. Gabriella has been living in Plymouth Meeting, PA for the last 47 years, formerly of Northeast Philadelphia. She was a member of Epiphany of Our Lord RC Church of Plymouth Meeting, PA where she was also a member of the senior citizens group. Gabriella attended the Wills & Elizabeth School and was a member of the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Senior Citizen of Delaware Valley (DHHSCDV). She was a Homemaker and also worked outside the home with Philadelphia Cigar and Transicoil Corporation. She was the wife of Kenneth J. Carfagno, Sr. for over 63 years. Survivors include Husband Kenneth Carfagno, Sr. of Plymouth Meeting, PA, Son Kenneth J. Carfagno, Jr. of Plymouth Twp., PA, Son Robert (& Patricia) Carfagno of East Coventry, PA, Son David Carfagno of Plymouth Meeting, PA also survived by her grandchildren Kenneth, III, Dominic, Mercedes & Miranda, and her great grandchildren Kenneth IV, Christianna, Kolby, Kye & Kasey. Her Memorial Mass will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Epiphany Of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA. Friends may call on Monday Morning, March 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM at the church. Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. Memorial Contributions made to: Deaf & Hard of Hearing Senior Citizen of Delaware Valley, DHHSCDV, 4031 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA, (610) 277-1600. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 27, 2020