Gail Mickelson (née Nelson), age 96, of Lafayette Hill, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 with her family by her side. Gail was born to Myron F. and Elsie (Stybr) Nelson in Oakland, CA on April 1, 1922 and grew up in Glendale, CA where her father was the Head of the Background Animation Department at Disney Studios. Gail was the beloved wife of the late John McCall Mickelson of Santa Barbara, CA (decd. 2007) and has been a resident of Lafayette Hill since 1955. Together, they previously lived in Akron, OH, as well as the Germantown and Andorra sections of Philadelphia, PA. Gail earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music from Occidental College and remained active as the Alumni Secretary for the Class of 1943. After college, Gail worked as a Music Editor for Disney Studios where her talents were forever immortalized as the whistle of Mr. Bluebird in “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” from Disney’s 1946 animated film Song of the South. She was a brilliant musician and enjoyed instructing students at the Miquon School and privately. Gail was active as an Organist in numerous local churches and was a Life Member and Past President of the Philadelphia Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota National Music Sorority. She and John were both long-time members and ardent supporters of The Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library in Lafayette Hill where they volunteered countless hours on funding and literacy campaigns. Gail is survived by her devoted daughter: Marta (Leo) De Gisi of Plymouth Meeting; by her devoted son, Peter (Elaine) Mickelson of Lafayette Hill; by her seven grandchildren: Mario (Nina) De Gisi, Carmen (Colleen) De Gisi, Lia (Vince) Gutierrez, Sabina (Matthew) Lennon, Krista Mickelson, Caroline Mickelson, and Jack Mickelson; and by ten great-grandchildren: Lilianna, Natalia, Alessandro, Olivia, Lucia, Carmella, Jude, Annamarie, Elio, and Allegra. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday morning, April 4 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, located at 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428, with a Memorial Service immediately thereafter. Following the Memorial service, Gail will be laid to rest alongside her beloved John in Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Ambler. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Friends of the William Jeanes Memorial Library, 4051 Joshua Road, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 2, 2019