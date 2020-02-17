|
Gasper A. Magliente, age 92, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Born in Norristown, Gasper was the son of Antonio and Lucia (Fosco) Petaccio and his adoptive parents Vincenzo and Maria (Calamia) Magliente. He worked at Alan Wood Steel/Lukens Steel. He made, sold, and gifted beautiful custom wrought iron furniture and was an avid gardener. Gasper served in the United States Army during the Second World War, stationed in Italy. Survived by his wife, Dorah, seven children, Carol Todd, Lucille Burns, Kathleen Moore, Diane Kulp, Patricia Interrante, Joanne Van Buskirk and Mark Magliente; 18 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly (Reynolds), son, Joseph Magliente, four brothers, James, Samuel, Anthony and Joseph Petaccio, and two sisters, Lena Bono and Nancy DeDomnic. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, February 22nd from 10 AM to 11 AM, at Olivet Schwenkfelder Church, 619 Township Line Road, East Norriton. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to Meals on Wheels, 536 George St., Norristown, PA 19401. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2020