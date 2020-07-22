Gene Berky passed away at his home in Conshohocken, PA on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was 87. Born in Oaklyn, NJ on December 10, 1932, he was a child of late John and Katie (Delong) Berky. A resident of Conshohocken, he spent his working life as an electrician. He is a veteran, proudly serving our nation enlisting in the US Army. When not working he enjoyed gardening, working on projects around the house, and watching NASCAR on TV and in person. He was also a former volunteer fireman with the Wissahickon Fire Company in Ambler, PA. Gene is survived by his children: daughter Ginger (Bill) Romig from Yardley, PA, step-sons Michael Radatti from Collegeville, PA and Dennis Radatti from Bridgeport, PA, and a step-daughter Sharon Fedak from Norristown, PA; grandchildren Brian (Alicia) Romig from Yardley, PA, Tara (Michael) Terranova from Collegeville, PA, Michael Radatti from Swedeland, PA, Vincent Radatti from Collegeville, PA, Kaitlynn Radatti from Collegeville, PA, Mark (Deana) Radatti from Audubon, PA, Brandon Radatti from Norristown, PA, Nicholas Ferraioli from Norristown, PA, and Vincent Ferraioli from Norristown, PA; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn who passed away in 2016; brothers Earl, Kenneth, John, Robert, and Ralph Berky; and sisters Yvonne, Gladys, and Adeline. A family service for Gene will be held Friday, July 24 at 10 AM at the Dogwood Mausoleum at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene’s honor to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, https://www.chop.edu/giving/get-involved/how-make-gift
or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/
. Arrangements by Kirk and Nice Inc.