1/
Gene Berky
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Berky passed away at his home in Conshohocken, PA on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was 87. Born in Oaklyn, NJ on December 10, 1932, he was a child of late John and Katie (Delong) Berky. A resident of Conshohocken, he spent his working life as an electrician. He is a veteran, proudly serving our nation enlisting in the US Army. When not working he enjoyed gardening, working on projects around the house, and watching NASCAR on TV and in person. He was also a former volunteer fireman with the Wissahickon Fire Company in Ambler, PA. Gene is survived by his children: daughter Ginger (Bill) Romig from Yardley, PA, step-sons Michael Radatti from Collegeville, PA and Dennis Radatti from Bridgeport, PA, and a step-daughter Sharon Fedak from Norristown, PA; grandchildren Brian (Alicia) Romig from Yardley, PA, Tara (Michael) Terranova from Collegeville, PA, Michael Radatti from Swedeland, PA, Vincent Radatti from Collegeville, PA, Kaitlynn Radatti from Collegeville, PA, Mark (Deana) Radatti from Audubon, PA, Brandon Radatti from Norristown, PA, Nicholas Ferraioli from Norristown, PA, and Vincent Ferraioli from Norristown, PA; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn who passed away in 2016; brothers Earl, Kenneth, John, Robert, and Ralph Berky; and sisters Yvonne, Gladys, and Adeline. A family service for Gene will be held Friday, July 24 at 10 AM at the Dogwood Mausoleum at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gene’s honor to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, https://www.chop.edu/giving/get-involved/how-make-gift or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/. Arrangements by Kirk and Nice Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Service
10:00 AM
Dogwood Mausoleum at George Washington Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved