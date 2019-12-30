|
|
George Auernheimer, 93, of Lower Saucon Twp., died Friday, December 27, 2019 at his home. He is the husband of the late Elizabeth (Rodgers) Auernheimer. George was born in Philadelphia on September 20, 1926 to the late August and Martha (Deschin) Auernheimer. He served our country faithfully in the US Navy during WWII. He worked as a Project Engineer for Bell of PA / Verizon for 40 years until his retirement in 1986. George is a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Twp. and the former St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Audubon. SURVIVORS Loving son: G. Craig (Carol) with whom he resided; grandchildren: Kristen (Tyler), Daniel (Nicole) Grobe, Kristy (Mariano) Velez, Scott Grobe; great grandchildren: Nathan, Natalie, Millie, Carmen. SERVICE Family and friends are invited to call 9 - 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the New Jerusalem Evang. Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Valley Forge Gardens, Inc., King of Prussia. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 31, 2019