Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Resources
More Obituaries for George Foglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Foglia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Foglia Obituary
George A. Foglia passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was 90. Mr. Foglia was a longtime resident of King of Prussia, PA. He worked for 34 years as a Drafting Engineer for General Electric (Aerospace Division). George was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia. George was a US Navy Combat Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He volunteered at the Robotic Club at Haverford High School, repaired audio tape machines for the blind and physically handicapped, and volunteered as a docent on the U.S.S. New Jersey. Born in Philadelphia, PA on July 18, 1928, he was a son of the late Anthony J. and Jennie (Fortuna) Foglia. He was the husband of the late Dolores M. (Mariotti) Foglia, who died in 1996. Surviving is his loving family including 5 daughters: Linda F. (Fred) Blumstein, Donna M. (Frank) DiBerardino, Sandra M. (Gerry) Lowery, Carol F. (Chris) Nierintz and Karen C. (Terry) Cogdill; 12 grandchildren: Andrea, Erica (Alan), Diana (Michael), Jonathan (Nicole), SarahAnn, Brianna, Stephen (Meghan), Angela, Briley, Charles (Ashley), William and Caroline; 9 great-grandchildren; a brother, Donato L. (Rose) Foglia; a sister, Vilma F. (Edward) Rodgers; sister-in-law, Theresa Mariotti; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Diana D. Quattrini; and 2 brothers-in-law, Victor Quattrini and Hank Mariotti. Relatives & friends are invited to George’s viewings at The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 7 to 9:00 pm; also Saturday, July 13th from 9 to 10:15 am, at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA. His Funeral Mass will start at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
Download Now