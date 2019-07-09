|
George A. Foglia passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was 90. Mr. Foglia was a longtime resident of King of Prussia, PA. He worked for 34 years as a Drafting Engineer for General Electric (Aerospace Division). George was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia. George was a US Navy Combat Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He volunteered at the Robotic Club at Haverford High School, repaired audio tape machines for the blind and physically handicapped, and volunteered as a docent on the U.S.S. New Jersey. Born in Philadelphia, PA on July 18, 1928, he was a son of the late Anthony J. and Jennie (Fortuna) Foglia. He was the husband of the late Dolores M. (Mariotti) Foglia, who died in 1996. Surviving is his loving family including 5 daughters: Linda F. (Fred) Blumstein, Donna M. (Frank) DiBerardino, Sandra M. (Gerry) Lowery, Carol F. (Chris) Nierintz and Karen C. (Terry) Cogdill; 12 grandchildren: Andrea, Erica (Alan), Diana (Michael), Jonathan (Nicole), SarahAnn, Brianna, Stephen (Meghan), Angela, Briley, Charles (Ashley), William and Caroline; 9 great-grandchildren; a brother, Donato L. (Rose) Foglia; a sister, Vilma F. (Edward) Rodgers; sister-in-law, Theresa Mariotti; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Diana D. Quattrini; and 2 brothers-in-law, Victor Quattrini and Hank Mariotti. Relatives & friends are invited to George’s viewings at The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 7 to 9:00 pm; also Saturday, July 13th from 9 to 10:15 am, at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA. His Funeral Mass will start at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 10, 2019