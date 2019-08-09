|
George Halas, age 89, of Plymouth Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Swedeland, but raised in Slovakia until the age of 18, Mr. Halas was the son of the late John Halas, Sr. and the late Mary Demcik Halas, the devoted husband for over 44 years of the late Mary “Maria” Mitrik Halas and the loving father of Cindy and Elaine Halas, also of Plymouth Township. In addition, George had 2 older brothers and 3 older sisters who all predeceased him, but is survived by his many nieces and nephews in the U.S., Canada and Europe. Mr. Halas graduated from school in Europe and furthered his education here in the states. He proudly served our country in The U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, stationed in Germany during the Korean War and working in the engineer corps. Then from 1953 to 1957 he was in the Army Reserves. He worked for General Electric in their aerospace division for 27 years, until his retirement in 1992 proudly helping to put man on the moon. . Mr. Halas was also a devout member of SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. At the church, he served as an usher and was active in their St. John’s Society. He was a kind, loving and devoted husband and father whose sense of curiosity propelled him to continue to travel and learn and experience new things. An avid sports fan, he followed golf, the Flyers, Phillies and Eagles. Above all, he was a gentleman. Relatives and friends are invited on Wednesday, August 14, to his viewing from 9 a.m. until 9:50 a.m. followed by his Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Ave., Bridgeport, Pa., 19405. Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery. The family would appreciate memorial donations to Coatesville VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services, 1400 Black Horse Hill Rd., Coatesville, Pa., 19320. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2019