George L. Mitchell, affectionately known as "Poppy George", age 79, of Jeffersonville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Einstein Montgomery Medical Center. Born in Philadelphia, George was the son of the late Charles Mitchell and the late Anne Donahue Mitchell, the devoted husband for over 54 years of Melonie J. Katrina Mitchell and the loving father of Lori (James) Rivers of Collegeville and Michael Mitchell of West Norriton. In addition, he is survived by his cherished grandchildren, Alexander Rivers, Madisen Mitchell and T.J. McCartney but was predeceased by his brother William (Isabel) Mitchell of Willow Grove and his sister Mary Schick.
George was a graduate of Dobbins High School, Class of 1957 and served our country in The U.S. Marine Corps. He was employed by Fleming Foods, working as a selector for over 24 years until his retirement. He was a devout member of Sacred Heart Church, serving as an usher and a member of The Holy Name Society. He also volunteered with Aid for Friends. He was known as a man that couldn't pass up a good cheesesteak or donut, he also enjoyed sports, especially cheering for The Phillies and Duke Basketball. His favorite times were spent with his family and his grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Mass on Wednesday, February 27, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA., 19405 where the family will greet guests starting at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. The family would appreciate Mass Cards or memorial donations to Montgomery County S.P.C.A., 19 E. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, Pa., 19428. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Swedesburg, 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 24, 2019