Gerald F. Dempsey “Poppy”, 82, of Hatfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence. He was the devoted husband of Barbara (nee Wyrwas) Dempsey. Gerald is survived by his daughter, Christine DiDomizio (Richard), of Hatfield; his daughter in law, Cherie Dempsey; 5 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and his sisters, Barbara Cotteta and Patricia Debro. He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Dempsey Jr., aged 44, in 2005. Relatives and friends will be received by his family on Thursday, July 11 after 10:00 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Church, 1601 Derstine Road, Hatfield, where his Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 9, 2019