|
|
Gerald “Jerry” J. Ferlick, age 67, of Pottstown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born in Wilkes Barre, Jerry was the son of the late Francis Ferlick and the late Irene Suscewicz Ferlick and the brother of James J. Ferlick of Wilkes Barre and the late Frank R. Ferlick. In addition, he is survived by his many nieces and nephews. Jerry was a graduate of Montgomery County Community College. After graduating, Jerry worked as an artist for Lenox. He then went on to become a Registered Nurse in 1995, working at Keystone Hospice, then Genesis Health Care, and finally at Cathedral Village for the past 10 years. Relatives and friends are invited to his graveside service on Tuesday, July 16, 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 235 Matsonford Rd., West Conshohocken, Pa., 19428. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Swedesburg, Upper Merion Twp., Pa., Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 14, 2019