Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
Geraldine C. (Bonkoski) Palmieri passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was 85. Geraldine was a resident of Floyd, VA and a former resident Naples, Fl. She was a former member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Norristown, PA. Geraldine enjoyed music, she loved to sing and dance. Born in Norristown, PA on January 30, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Sarah Bonkoski. Geraldine was the wife of Carmen Palmieri. Surving is her loving family in addition to her husband; a daughter, Christine Bailey and her husband, Glenn; 3 grandchildren: Lindsey, Amanda, and Andrew; 8 great grandchildren: Alanah, Jacob, Jude, Axl, Floyd, Crosby, Layla, and Lyric; 3 nieces and many other loving family members. She is preceded in death by her brother, Alfred Bonkoski. Geraldine’s family will receive relatives and friends at The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St., (Rt 202), Bridgeport, PA on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00am to 10:50am, with her Prayer Service starting at 11:00am. Inurnment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
