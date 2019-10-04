Times Herald Obituaries
|
Gerard M. Sauermelch, age 65, of Audubon, PA passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born in Darby, PA on December 12, 1953, the son of the late Charles F. Sauermelch, Jr. and the late Anne M. (Geraghty) Sauermelch. Gerry lived most of his life in Audubon and was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Church. He graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School and was a talented basketball player. Gerry was an avid fisherman. He loved animals, and enjoyed camping, the beach, carving his “walking” sticks, and spending time outdoors. Gerry is survived by ten siblings, Charles (& Loretta) Sauermelch, III, Mary Frances (the late Dr. Mark) Eisner, Joanne Efird, Timothy (& Diane) Sauermelch, Lorraine (& Dr. Steven) Shute, Paul (& Diane) Sawyer, David Sauermelch, Patricia (& John) Drach, Barbara (& John) Sherlock and Eric Sauermelch, He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Sauermelch, and his nephew, Ryan Patrick Shute. His Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM from St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 1260 S. Trooper Road, Audubon, PA 19403. Friends may call on Monday morning from 8:45 AM to 9:45 AM at the Church. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Church at the above address. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe (610) 489-7900 www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
