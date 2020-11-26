Geza J. Nagy passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at the hands of his family and Brookdale Hospice. He was 74. Mr. Nagy was a resident of Wayne, PA. Born August 3, 1946, in Szatu-Mare, Transylvania, son of the late Geza S. and Margit Szabo-Nagy. Geza lived in Budapest, Hungary from 1947 until 1956 and escaped from there and emigrated to the United States of America with his parents during the Hungarian uprising in 1956 against the Soviet oppression. He served in the United States Army from 1966-1970 and received an Honorable Discharge. From 1970 to 1973, he completed his BS Degree from Penn State University. He continued his education and earned a Master’s degree at West Chester University in 1978. In 1974, he began his career as a Probation Officer with the Common Pleas Court of Montgomery County and retired in 1999 as the Director of Domestic Relations. From 1999-2008, he worked in the Information Technology industry as a Senior Recruiter. Surviving is his loving family including his wife of 50 years, Agnes (Kamensky) Nagy of Wayne, PA; children: Thomas Nagy of Malvern, PA and Eva Fontana (husband, Domenic Fontana) of King of Prussia, PA. Geza was a devoted grandfather to Emma, Angelina, Andrew and Domenic Jr. Relatives & friends are invited to Geza’s Funeral Mass at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA on Monday November 30, 2020 at 10:30 am. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be private. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Brookdale Hospice at 995 Old Eagle School Road Suite 315, Wayne, Pa 19087.