Gilda C. (Porrini) Bellano passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital in Media, PA. She was 86. Mrs. Bellano was a resident of Lima, PA. She worked as a bookkeeper for Thomas Jefferson University, the Hospital Division of Psychiatry. Gilda was a member of the former St. Augustine Church in Bridgeport, PA. Born in Philadelphia, PA on October 6, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Amedeo and Josephine (DeLucca) Porrini; and the wife of the late Richard Bellano, who died in 1979. Surviving are her loving family including a daughter, Suzanne Bellano of Broomall, PA; son, Richard Bellano and his wife, Nancy of Blue Bell, PA; 3 grandchildren: Karen (Jim) Gleason, Robert Tortorelli (Samantha) and Dana Bellano; 1 great-grandchild, Payton Gleason; brother, Charles (Eleanor) Porrini of Hershey Mills, PA; sister, Ellen (John) Schmidt of Naples, FL; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Bellano. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gilda’s memory to the Huntington Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com

Published in The Times Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
