|
|
Gilda Costanzo (nee Gambone) of Norristown, passed away peacefully on Monday April 22, 2019 with her daughter by her side. She was 90 years old. Born October 29, 1928 in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Caterina (nee Scandone) Gambone, and the beloved wife of the late William C. Costanzo. Gilda enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her family. Gilda is survived by her daughter Diane Costanzo of Norristown, her two sisters; Amelia Brodie and Pearl Ritrovato, her brother Salvatore Gambone (Jane) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her two sisters; Alba Campbell and Mafalda Griffo as well as her brother John Gambone. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Gilda’s Life Celebration on Monday April 29, from 9 AM to 9:50 AM at Visitation BVM in the lower church followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gilda’s name can be made to Habitat For Humanity of Montco Delco 533 Foundry Rd. Norristown, PA 19403. To share your fondest memories of Gilda,visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 25, 2019