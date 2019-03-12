|
|
Giovanni Chieffo passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services. He was 82. Mr. Chieffo was a resident of ManorCare in King of Prussia and of 609 E. Sandy St. in Norristown. He worked as a stone mason in Italy, Switzerland, and Norristown. He enjoyed playing cards, watching soccer and spending time with his family & friends. He was born in Montella Italy on October 26, 1936 and was the son of the late Michelangelo and Elisabetta (Carfagno) Chieffo. He was the husband of Gemma (Dell’Angelo) Chieffo for 63 years. Surviving are his son, Michael (Clauda) of Collegeville, PA; two daughters, Rose (Steven) Shank of Audubon, PA and Elena (Mike) Chieffo of Sebastopol, CA; one sister, Immacolata Piscitelli of Italy; five grandchildren, Jon Michael Chieffo, Daniela (Erik) Chieffo Caporrino, Christina Shank, David Shank and Nico Hutton. Predeceased by brothers Marino, Salvatore and Vito Chieffo and sisters Rosa Alvino, Teresa Chieffo and Irma Molaro. Friends may call Friday, March 15th from 9:30 to 10: 45 AM at the Caramenico Funeral Home, Main & Walnut Sts., Norristown, PA. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 15 at 11 AM in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St., Norristown, PA. Entombment will be at St. Patrick’s Mausoleum, 2400 DeKalb Pk., E. Norriton, PA 19401. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association <https://www.alz.org/>. Please visit www.caramenicofuneralhome.com <http://www.caramenicofuneralhome.com> for online info.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019