|
|
Giuseppe A. Panetta, 83, of Plymouth Meeting, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. Born in Portigliola, Italy, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Maria (Longo) Panetta. He was also the beloved husband of Frances (Romano) Panetta. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Joseph Panetta (Christina), of Eagleville; one grandson, Benjamin Secka-Panetta; two sisters, Teresa and Rosetta; and one nephew, Vincenzo Mandarano. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Vincent Panetta. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Caramenico Funeral Home, Main and Walnut Streets, Norristown, PA 19401. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 AM in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Interment in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2019