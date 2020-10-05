1/1
Glenn Ed Elisio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(1961-2020) Glenn Ed Elisio, age 59, of King of Prussia, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Suburban Community Hospital. Born in Norristown, Glenn was the son of the late Amedeo “Van” A. Elisio and the late Gloria Brodowski Elisio, the devoted husband, since 2001, of Paula Muller Elisio, the loving father of Paul Brown and Jean Brown, the adoring grandfather of Anna Brown, Jordan Brown, Jola Fekete and Laszlo Fekete and the cherished brother of the late Michael “Shamrock” Elisio, Daniel “Chuck” (Pat) Elisio, Cynthia (John) Tyson and Francine (Robert) Rath. Glenn was a graduate of Upper Merion High School, Class of 1979 and continued his education at St. Joseph’s University. He was the Head Baker for many years at Genuardi’s in Springfield, Delaware County, where he met his wife. For the past 5 years, Glenn was the Assistant Bakery Manager for Weis Markets. He enjoyed cooking and making people happy, watching the Flyers and other sports and could be found tirelessly working on his lawn. Relatives and Friends are invited to Glenn’s Memorial Service on Saturday, October 10, starting at 11 a.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA 19405, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., where the family will greet guests from 10 to 11 a.m. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gutkowski Funeral Home
305 Jefferson Street
Bridgeport, PA 19405
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved