(1961-2020) Glenn Ed Elisio, age 59, of King of Prussia, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Suburban Community Hospital. Born in Norristown, Glenn was the son of the late Amedeo “Van” A. Elisio and the late Gloria Brodowski Elisio, the devoted husband, since 2001, of Paula Muller Elisio, the loving father of Paul Brown and Jean Brown, the adoring grandfather of Anna Brown, Jordan Brown, Jola Fekete and Laszlo Fekete and the cherished brother of the late Michael “Shamrock” Elisio, Daniel “Chuck” (Pat) Elisio, Cynthia (John) Tyson and Francine (Robert) Rath. Glenn was a graduate of Upper Merion High School, Class of 1979 and continued his education at St. Joseph’s University. He was the Head Baker for many years at Genuardi’s in Springfield, Delaware County, where he met his wife. For the past 5 years, Glenn was the Assistant Bakery Manager for Weis Markets. He enjoyed cooking and making people happy, watching the Flyers and other sports and could be found tirelessly working on his lawn. Relatives and Friends are invited to Glenn’s Memorial Service on Saturday, October 10, starting at 11 a.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA 19405, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., where the family will greet guests from 10 to 11 a.m. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com