Gloria Elizabeth Ronca, née Constable, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 14, 2019 at age 93. Born in Norristown, Gloria was the daughter of Adeline “Aunt Dolly” (Giannone) and Philip Constable. Since 1953 she resided in Jeffersonville with her high school sweetheart, Richard A. Ronca, married 71 years. Gloria was the loving mother of Marcella Semon (Paul), James Ronca (Deborah Baird), Philip Ronca (Molly) and Elizabeth O’Connor (James). She was the cherished grandmother of Marissa Ronca (Nick Panagopulos), Matthew Ronca (Andrea), Paul Semon (Veronica), Richard Ronca (Sara), Kyle O’Connor, Kevin Ronca (Ivy), Keith O’Connor, Kelly Diamond, Jake Diamond, Bridget Ronca, Katherine Ronca and Michael Ronca. Gloria was also blessed with six great grandchildren; Galileo, Cassian, Maximus, Adeline, Hudson and Julien. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Eleanor Petrone (Frank) and Anne Rubert (Daniel). She is survived by her foster-sisters, Anna Burlingame (Robert) and Jeanette Damask (William) and was preceded in death by her foster-sisters Betty Sponburgh (Henry) and Virginia Lasorda (Harry). Gloria attended Norristown High School and after raising her children, worked at Apropos Dress Shop. She was a life-long member of Holy Saviour parish and was active in the Mothers Club, the Senior Citizens group and the Mount Carmel Women’s Sodality. She was an excellent cook and some of the family favorites included her meatballs & sauce, salami pie and chocolate cake. She was especially noted for her cheese pie which was considered by all to be much better than cheesecake! Gloria always put her family and friends first; she would be there for anyone in need to provide love and support. Most of all, her family was her world. Family and friends are invited to Gloria’s Life Celebration at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 W. Germantown Pike on Sunday, May 19th from 6-8 pm. An additional viewing will be held at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St., Norristown, PA 19401 on Monday, May 20th from 9-9:45 am. Monsignor Charles Sangermano will celebrate her Mass of Christian burial at 10 am, followed by interment at St. Patrick Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Saviour Church at the address above or Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, 559 W. Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403. To share a thought or memory of Gloria, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on May 17, 2019