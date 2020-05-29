Grace Amoroso Ball Bean, 98 years old, passed away peacefully on May 25th, due to complications of the coronavirus. Born in Norristown on September 24, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Generine Amoroso and Henrietta (Drummond) Amoroso. Grace attended Norristown High School and later in life was very active in sports and local politics. She started working at Woolthworth 5 and 10, where she met and eventually married the love of her life, James T. Ball. Grace and Jim soon opened Norris Luncheonette. It became a place for all Norristownians to stop for coffee, play pinball, dance to music on the jukebox, carve your name in the booth, eat cheesesteaks and zeps, and just have a good time while drinking your cherry coke. Grace and Jim loved life and their family; James V Ball (dec’d), Dr. W. Daniel Furst (dec’d), Pamela D. Baker (George) of Furlong, Pa, David H. Ball (dec’d) and Penny Courtney (Peter) of Jeffersonville, Pa. They always considered their many customers part of their family. After 50 years of marriage, Jim passed shortly after retirement. Grace went on to work at Hallmark Cards in Plymouth Meeting. After many years she married Cecil W. Bean. They soon became very active at St. John’s Soup Kitchen in Norristown. Nothing made Grace happier than feeding the less fortunate and always reminding them that, “God loves you and so do I!” After feeding and clothing many, along with a great deal of fundraising, it is now known as Grace and Cecil Bean’s Soup Kitchen. Many friends are keeping her legacy alive. She was proud that it kept up and running when she was physically no longer able to be there. Her grandsons meant everything to her and she was always proud to share their accomplishments. She is survived by Michael D. Furst (Meredith) of Jamestown, NC, Matthew D. Furst of Middletown, DE, Dr. P. Maxwell Courtney (Courtney) of Philadelphia, PA and Benjamin J. Courtney (Katie) of Eagleville, PA. All four boys were always number one in her world, as were her five great-grandchildren. Grace is also survived by her husband Cecil, daughters Pam and Penny, and nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her three sons and brother Phillip Amoroso, sisters Mary Amoroso, Jane Moleski, Dolores Novi, Anna Caramenico and lifelong friend Elizabeth Batten. Grace touched the lives of many but will always be in our hearts. A service at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Norristown will be held when permissible. Should you feel you would like to honor Grace’s memory and continue her service to the community, donations can be sent to Grace and Cecil Bean’s Soup Kitchen, Inc. PO Box 6, Norristown, PA 19404.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store