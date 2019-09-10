|
Grace Tripp, 88, of West Rock Hill Twp. passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, with all four of her children at her bedside. She was the beloved wife of Harold R. Tripp, to whom she was married for over 67 years, who recently passed away in March of 2019.
Born October 22, 1930, in Irvington, KY, Grace was the daughter of the late Johannes Wiese and Sarah Wiese. Of eight siblings, she has two surviving, James Wiese & Sharon Oja of Michigan.
Throughout the years she was a member of several organizations, including the Lioness club of Worcester, The Worcester Historical Society and the Greater Norristown Art League. She was an avid bowler, enjoying 20 years on a women's bowling league. Her hobbies included painting and ceramics. Grace also worked at The Wooden Duck shop in Skippack, where she reinvested her income on expensive sweaters and Christmas village houses for her children.
For the last four years, Grace and Harold have been residing in Quakertown PA., with their daughter, Robin Chinnici and her husband Jamie, who have cared for them. Grace adored her four children, Sandra Tripp Bernstiel & (Karl Sickafus), Buster & (Karen) Tripp, Melody & (Dean) Kohler and Robin & (Jamie) Chinnici. She also doted on her 17 grandchildren, Ronny Bernstiel Jr., Krista (Bernstiel) Schawl, Courtney (Bernstiel) Caso, & Kacie Bernstiel; Amie (Tripp) Deblaay, Michelle (Tripp) Annis, Andrew Tripp; Ashley (Kohler) News, Tanner Kohler, Matthew Kohler, Lindsey (Kohler) Romero, Joshua Kohler, Anthony Kohler, Alexis Kohler; Cory Chinnici, Ryan Chinnici & Benjamin Chinnici. as well as her 20 great grandchildren.
Grace was a meticulous homemaker, a devoted wife, wonderful mother, and doting grandmother/great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing at 10am with a funeral service to follow at 11am, Monday, Sept 16, 2019, at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, TELFORD, PA 18969.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 12, 2019