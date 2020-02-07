Times Herald Obituaries
Services
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
610-539-8010
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Phoenixville Country Club
355 Country Club Rd
Phoenixville, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Phoenixville Country Club
355 Country Club Rd
Phoenixville, PA
View Map
Gregory Alan Reppa


1949 - 2020
Gregory Alan Reppa Obituary
Gregory Alan Reppa, age 70, of Audubon, Pa passed away after a short illness on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Fox Subacute at Clara Burke. Greg was born in Sellersville, Pa on November 15, 1949 to the late Eleanor R. (Regan) Reppa and Edward M. Reppa, Sr. He was a 1967 graduate of Souderton H.S., then earned a B.S. in Marketing at Susquehanna University in 1971. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debra E. (Parry) Reppa; children Gretchen (James) Zoll, Michael Reppa (Amber McCormack); grandchildren Dylan & Sierra Zoll; brothers Edward Reppa, Jr. and William (Jane) Reppa and sister Jane VanTrieste. Family and friends are invited to call from 10- 11 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Phoenixville Country Club, 355 Country Club Rd., Phoenixville, Pa 19460. Memorial service at 11AM. Arrangements are entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Visit www.meyersfh.com for more details.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
