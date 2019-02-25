|
|
Greg Guidone: To have known him is to have loved him and to have laughed with him.
Gregory C. Guidone, age 55 years, of East Norriton, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his loving family, after a four-year courage battle with cancer on Friday February 22, 2019. Greg faced each day of his disease with grace and dignity. He was fiercely determined to live his best life and just laugh. Humor was his greatest gift and he freely shared it with the many people who colored his world.
Greg was born in Queens, NY on Tuesday July 2, 1963, son of Fred and Judith (Perretti) Guidone.
Greg has been living in East Norriton for the last 21 years, formerly of Harleysville and Audubon, Pa. He graduated from Methacton High School where he was proudly a part of the marching band. Greg was an avid drummer, who was playing up until God called him home. He enjoyed golfing, sharing good food, and being at the beach surrounded by family and friends.
Greg was a talented telecommunications consultant who took great pride in the company he owned and operated, Communatech, Inc. His clients were like family to him and he was passionate about his work and the relationships forged through the many cherished customers he served and the colleagues he was privileged to work with.
Above all else, Greg loved his family. He is survived by his devoted wife Jacquie (Candelor) Guidone of East Norriton, their children Gregory Guidone, Jr. of East Norriton and Stephanie Guidone of East Norriton, were the light of his life and everything he did, he did for them.
He is also survived by his loving parents Fred & Judy (Perretti) Guidone of Lewes, DE and two brothers Glenn Guidone of Queens, NY and Christopher Guidone of Manhattan, NY, his mother-in-law, Fran (Modica) Candelor and his brother in law, Stephen Candelor of Norristown. He also leaves behind family and countless friends who he made laugh and see the brighter side of life.
His memorial service will be held on Friday, March 1 at 10:00 AM from Bethlehem Baptist Church 712 Penllyn Pike, Spring House, PA 19477.
There will be a visitation on Friday, March 1 from 8:30 AM to 9:45 AM at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Services will be officiated by Pastor Charles W. Quann, whose friendship, guidance, and love, Greg held in high regard.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Bethlehem Baptist Church at the above address or Mother Teresa Regional Catholic School, 405 Allendale Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of East Norriton, 610-277-1600, msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 25, 2019