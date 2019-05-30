|
|
Gregory Francis Intoccia, age 62, formerly of Audubon, PA, died on Saturday, May 25th, 2019. He was born on August 24th, 1956 as the middle of five siblings. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and mother, Kathryn Louise Intoccia. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary Ianacone-Intoccia, his three daughters, Christie, Lisa, and Laura, his father, Alfred Sr., and his brothers, Alfred Jr., James, and Thomas, and his sister, Anne Dunham, and several nieces and nephews. Greg had an impressive career having graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1978 with a B.S. in International Affairs, an M.A. in Political Science from Wichita State University in 1981, a J.D. from the University of Denver College of Law in 1985, and a Ph.D. from the University of Missouri-St.Louis in 1998. Greg loved this country and served in the United States Air Force as an active duty officer and as a judge advocate in the Department of Defense. He went on from active duty only to continue his career in the Reserves while working at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). He was recalled to active duty in support of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, serving in the office of the Secretary of Defense. He spent 36 years between federal civil service, military, private law, and in-House corporate environments with expertise in cybersecurity, telecommunications, and national security. He was an accomplished writer with many publications of note on legal and policy subjects. Greg loved God, worked incredibly hard, and took great pride in being a provider for his family and putting his girls through college. He was an avid runner and died doing what he loved. 1 Corinthians 1:13: “So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” Relatives and friends may visit Donaldson Funeral Home of Clarksville, P.A. 12540 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD 21029 on Friday May 31, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM . A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Peter Catholic Parish, 2900 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD. 20832 on Saturday, June 1 at 10:30 AM. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Times Herald on May 31, 2019