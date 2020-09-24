1/1
H. Dale Armstrong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Dale Armstrong, 85, passed away Tuesday evening in Harleysville, PA. He was born on October 24, 1934 in Altoona, PA to the late James F. and Madeline C. (Campbell) Armstrong. He is survived by his children: Daniel (Jacqui) of Harleysville; Teresa (Douglas) Bates of Mountain Top; Catherine Garber of Plains; a sister, Sister Leona (Marlene) C.S.A. of Fond du Lac, Wisc; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dale is now reunited with his wife, Kitty, and son, James. Also welcoming him to Heaven are his siblings: Joseph, Thomas, Madeline; and his best buddy, Jim Ward. After graduating from Altoona High School, Dale joined the US Air Force. He graduated from Penn State and began his career with the Pennsylvania Railroad. In 1968 he finally settled in Audubon, PA, where he worked for the Reading Railroad, Conrail, and SEPTA. It was in Audubon where he founded the ARA Girls Softball League. He was also active with Boys Scout Troop 313, Montco Umpires, St. Teresa of Avila Church, playing golf, softball, and basketball. Dale and his wife, Kitty, spend many winters as “snowbirds” in Ft. Myers, FL. They enjoyed going to the beach, playing volleyball, and spending time with friends. We would like to thank the staff of The Birches at Harleysville, in particular, Nancy Muli, the director of Daybreak (Memory Care Unit). Thank you also to the Grandview Hospice staff and the Visiting Angels Staff. Private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Virtual livestream of Dale’s viewing and service can be found on Dale’s Tribute Wall at www.Meyersfh.com. Livestream will be on Tuesday, September 29 from 11-11:30 am for the viewing and again at 12:00 pm for the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.com. Services entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home, Trooper, PA. Condolences to the family at www.Meyersfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home
101 N Park Avenue
Trooper, PA 19403
610-539-8010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved