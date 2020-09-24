H. Dale Armstrong, 85, passed away Tuesday evening in Harleysville, PA. He was born on October 24, 1934 in Altoona, PA to the late James F. and Madeline C. (Campbell) Armstrong. He is survived by his children: Daniel (Jacqui) of Harleysville; Teresa (Douglas) Bates of Mountain Top; Catherine Garber of Plains; a sister, Sister Leona (Marlene) C.S.A. of Fond du Lac, Wisc; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dale is now reunited with his wife, Kitty, and son, James. Also welcoming him to Heaven are his siblings: Joseph, Thomas, Madeline; and his best buddy, Jim Ward. After graduating from Altoona High School, Dale joined the US Air Force. He graduated from Penn State and began his career with the Pennsylvania Railroad. In 1968 he finally settled in Audubon, PA, where he worked for the Reading Railroad, Conrail, and SEPTA. It was in Audubon where he founded the ARA Girls Softball League. He was also active with Boys Scout Troop 313, Montco Umpires, St. Teresa of Avila Church, playing golf, softball, and basketball. Dale and his wife, Kitty, spend many winters as “snowbirds” in Ft. Myers, FL. They enjoyed going to the beach, playing volleyball, and spending time with friends. We would like to thank the staff of The Birches at Harleysville, in particular, Nancy Muli, the director of Daybreak (Memory Care Unit). Thank you also to the Grandview Hospice staff and the Visiting Angels Staff. Private funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Virtual livestream of Dale’s viewing and service can be found on Dale’s Tribute Wall at www.Meyersfh.com
. Livestream will be on Tuesday, September 29 from 11-11:30 am for the viewing and again at 12:00 pm for the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.com
. Services entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home, Trooper, PA. Condolences to the family at www.Meyersfh.com
.