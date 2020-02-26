|
Harley “Turp” Foelker, 87, of Lansdale, formerly of East Norriton, on Feb. 25, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Helen P. (Kennedy) Foelker of Lansdale; daughter, Phyllis (& Daniel) Bowers of Perkiomenville; and two grandsons, James & Colin Bowers. Along with his parents, Turp was preceded in death by two sons, Brian D. and Scott J. Foelker; and brother, George Foelker. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Sat., Feb. 29, 10 to 11 AM, followed by Memorial Service 11 AM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 E. Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401; 610-277-1600. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Grandview Hospice Health Foundation, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online condolences at www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 27, 2020