Harold “Hal” Knox, 90, originally of Phoenixville, PA, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at the Berwick Retirement Village, II. He was born to Charles and Ethel Knox on November 12, 1929. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Doris, and his wife of 39 years, Catherine, who passed away in August of 2019. For the last three years of his life he resided in Berwick, PA. As a young man Hal attended Phoenixville High School and graduated in 1947. Hal enlisted in the United States Navy on August 4, 1947 and attained the rank of Yeoman Third Class. Harold was honorably discharged from the Naval Reserve in July of 1958, having actively served from 1947 until May of 1950. Until his retirement in the early 80’s Hal worked for B.F. Goodrich in Phoenixville. Harold married Catherine P. Andreyko in February of 1980. After residing in Norristown, the couple moved to Berwick, PA in July of 2016. Prior to moving to Berwick, Harold and Catherine were members of Holy Saviour Parish in Norristown and Green Tree Church of the Brethren in Phoenixville. In addition to family trips and gatherings they enjoyed their daily breakfasts at Jem’s Restaurant in Norristown and then Melrose Diner in Berwick. Hal is survived by his sister-in-law, Sande Pizza of Plymouth, PA; stepdaughters Patricia and her husband Stephen Papp of Gardnerville, NV, and Michele and her husband Dr. Roger Crake of Berwick; three grandsons: Michael Crake of Berwick, Gregory Papp of Bozeman, MT, and Stephen Crake of Berwick; and two great-grandchildren: Karolena Crake and Russell Crake of Berwick. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home, Inc., Berwick and the Caramenico Funeral Home in Norristown. Special thanks to Dr. Frank Guigliano and his staff, Commonwealth Hospice and an extra special thank you to the staff at the Berwick Retirement Village, II. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Harold’s name may be sent to Green Tree Church of the Brethren, 1078 Egypt Road, PO Box 874, Oaks, PA 19456.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 23, 2019