Harold R. Tripp, 91, of West Rock Hill Twp. passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Grace (Weise) Tripp to whom he was married for over 67 years. Born December 24, 1927, in Poplar Bluff Mo. he was the son of the late Martin and Marie (Reeder) Tripp. Of eight siblings, he has two surviving sisters, Darlene & Genevieve of Missouri. Harold met his wife Grace in Detroit Mi. where he was a milkman and she a keypunch operator at a milk factory. They were married in 1952. He started his own business in Michigan digging basements a few years later. They had their first child, a daughter, Sandra and three years later, Buster (Harold Jr.) Tripp. As his business grew they headed East, living in Rochester, NY, where their 3rd child, Melody was born. The business and his family continued to grow. They lived in Pittsburgh, South Hampton, and Audubon, PA., where their youngest daughter Robin was born. They finally settled in Worcester, PA., where he bought Gracie her "dream home," and lived there for 47 years. He was fortunate enough to help all four of his children purchase their first homes. He was a member of the National Utility & Contractors Association of PA., as well as a member of the Lions club of Worcester. For the last four years they have been residing in Quakertown PA., Harold was devoted to his beloved wife, Grace, their four children, Sandra Tripp Bernstiel, Buster & (Karen) Tripp, Melody & (Dean) Kohler and Robin & (Jamie) Chinnici. He has 17 grandchildren, Ronny Bernstiel Jr., Krista (Bernstiel) Schawl, Courtney (Bernstiel) Caso, & Kacie Bernstiel; Amie (Tripp) Deblaay, Michelle (Tripp) Annis, Andrew Tripp; Ashley (Kohler) News, Tanner Kohler, Matthew Kohler, Lindsey (Kohler) Romero, Joshua Kohler, Anthony Kohler, Alexis Kohler; Cory Chinnici, Ryan Chinnici & Benjamin Chinnici and 20 great grandchildren. Harold cherished his family, hook, line, and sinker ... he was an avid fisherman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 2PM on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Skippack Pike at Cedars Rd. Skippack, PA 19474, where the family will receive friends from 1-2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made in his memory to Einstein Montgomery's Walk & 5K Run, Cancer walk. http://secure.einstein.edu/goto/thetimesherald. Online condolences may be made in his memory at www.RLWIlliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 4, 2019