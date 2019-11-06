|
Harry Evans Griffith died peacefully on October 29th at the age of 89. A long-time resident of Worcester Township, Harry was a graduate of Norristown High School, the Hill School, and Bucknell University. He served with distinction in the US Air Force during the Korean War. After his military service he worked for his family’s business, Griffith-Raguse & Co. of Norristown, retiring as president when the company was sold in 1996. A lifelong outdoors enthusiast, Harry was particularly interested in skiing and hiking. Harry was one of Pennsylvania’s early ski pioneers, and in 2006, he was inducted into the Pennsylvania Snowsports Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport. He was also inducted into Hill School Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the undefeated 1949 football team. He is survived by his wife Charlotte Griffith, his son Harry and wife Michelle, his son William and wife Tracey, and his daughter Susan, grandchildren Eric, Wyatt, Lindsay, and Thomas. A celebration of life will be held at the Hill School on June 4th at 2pm in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hill School Athletic Department, 860 Beech St, Pottstown, PA 19464.
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 7, 2019