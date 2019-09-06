Times Herald Obituaries
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church
51 Lansdale Ave
Lansdale, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church
51 Lansdale Ave
Lansdale, PA
View Map
Harry P. Franzoni, 71, of Lansdale, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Abington Hospice at Warminster. He is survived by his brother, Samuel Franzoni of Lansdale. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Thursday, September 12th at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church, 51 Lansdale Ave. Lansdale. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30 AM prior to mass at the church. Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Norristown. Arrangements by Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale. www.huffandlakjer.com
